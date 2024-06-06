JioCinema set to launch Bigg Boss OTT 3 on June 21, featuring Anil Kapoor as the host

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it!"