JioCinema set to launch Bigg Boss OTT 3 on June 21, featuring Anil Kapoor as the host

With Kapoor as the host, it aims to bring laughter, drama, and surprises.
Get ready for the ultimate entertainment experience as JioCinema Premium is all set to premiere the third season of India's digital reality phenomenon, Bigg Boss OTT, starting from June 21.
After teasing fans with hints about the host, the platform also made it official in a collaborative post on their Instagram handle: Anil Kapoor will be leading the show.
In their announcement, they said, “Presenting ‘Anil Kapoor’ as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!! From reigning on the big screen to now ruling the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor is kuch extra khaas! Witness his magic in #BiggBossOTT3 starting 21 June, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.”
Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it!"