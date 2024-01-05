JioCinema to live-stream Afghanistan vs India T20I Series

The matches will be aired live on the Sports18 Network and Colors Cineplex as well.
Viacom18 will present the three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and India live and exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD, and Colors Cineplex from January 11-17, 2024. The tour, which will mark Team India’s first T20I series of 2024, will serve as a build up to the T20 World Cup to be played later in the year.
JioCinema will elevate the viewing experience by presenting the series in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Colors Cineplex will present live action in Hindi, while viewers will be able to opt between English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Sports18-1 SD + HD. Fans will also be able to catch incisive analysis from experts such as Suresh Raina, Zaheer Khan, Saba Karim, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra, and Pragyan Chopra throughout the series.
In the promo released by Viacom18, the two nations are represented by their respective kits in a sports store engaging in friendly banter. With the tag line of ‘dekh lenge’, the campaign plays along the lines of ‘the giant killers vs the giants’. Both teams are depicted challenging each other for the series with enjoyable cultural references.
“Afghanistan has arguably had the most exhilarating development in world cricket over the past few years, so the India tour promises a perfect mix of neighbourly camaraderie and high octane T20 action,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “While there won’t be any dearth of cricketing excitement inside the boundary line, our endeavour outside of it is to package accessibility and personalisation for every cricket fan watching the series, be it through handheld devices or connected TV. 2024 will see a meteoric rise in digital consumption of live sports and we are poised to fill that gap with our offerings.”