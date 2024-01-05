JioCinema to live-stream Afghanistan vs India T20I Series

“Afghanistan has arguably had the most exhilarating development in world cricket over the past few years, so the India tour promises a perfect mix of neighbourly camaraderie and high octane T20 action,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “While there won’t be any dearth of cricketing excitement inside the boundary line, our endeavour outside of it is to package accessibility and personalisation for every cricket fan watching the series, be it through handheld devices or connected TV. 2024 will see a meteoric rise in digital consumption of live sports and we are poised to fill that gap with our offerings.”