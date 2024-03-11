'Killer Jeans' creators file a lawsuit against 'Killer Soup' on Netflix: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
KKCL has brought legal action against the show's creators for violating its trademark in the title.
According to an article in The Quint, Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL), the company that made Killer Jeans, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix's web series, Killer Soup, which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, alleging that the show title violates their 'Killer' trademark.
The Bombay High Court will have the case's initial hearing on March 11. "KKCL has impleaded producers MacGuffin Pictures LLP and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP as defendants in the suit," the company stated in a press release.
For the unauthorized use of the word in Netflix's web series, KKCL, the registered owner of the trademark "Killer," has sought 10 crore in symbolic damages.
KKCL’s legal team filed the trademark 'Killer' in 57 classes between 2001 and 2011, stating its popularity due to product quality, marketing techniques, and intensive promotion. The team then sent notices to MacGuffin Pictures and Netflix Entertainment.
The Economic Times reported that Netflix Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures have been told to stop using the term, offer an unqualified apology, and make a written promise not to infringe upon KKCL's intellectual property rights going forward. The notification also demands that the businesses guarantee not to infringe on KKCL's rights in the future.
The Netflix original series Killer Soup debuted on January 11, 2024. Abhishek Chaubey, Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant co-wrote the series, which he also directed.