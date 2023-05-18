Netflix ad tier has about 5 million monthly active users

The streaming video platform launched a $7-per-month option with commercials last November in 12 markets.
As an alternative to ad-free plans that start at $10 per month, the pioneer of streaming video unveiled a $7 per month option with advertisements in 12 nations last November, including the United States. As competition for internet viewers grew, it was created to draw in more customers and add a new source of income.
At the yearly tradition known as the upfronts, where networks attempt to secure commercial contracts for forthcoming series, Netflix made its first presentation to advertisers on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), and other businesses are battling for digital advertising dollars.
The vast variety of programmes offered by Netflix, including the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things," the Korean drama "Squid Game," and an impending action film sequel, emphasised company executives.
Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, asserted that "no other entertainment company aspires to create great films and shows across so many genres in so many countries, and for such a broad, diverse audience."
Netflix's VP of global advertising, Jeremi Gorman, announced that there were now 5 million active members worldwide. All adult accounts used on a single account with ads are counted as monthly active users. Commercials do not appear on children's profiles.
In the month of April, Netflix reported 232.5 million paying subscribers around the world by the end of March, out of which only 5 million are active users .
Executives stated that they wanted to collaborate with marketers to develop novel forms of advertising that were exclusive to digital services. According to co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos, a 30-minute advertisement might spread over several days, with a plot developing each time a person watches a Netflix show.
To avoid objections from the Writers Guild of America's strikers, Netflix decided to do the commercial presentation virtually instead of live in New York.