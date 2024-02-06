Netflix signs its first global ad partnership with Expedia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Expedia Group will launch a multi-market campaign on Netflix's ad-supported plan in 2024.
Netflix has announced Expedia Group as its inaugural global advertising partner, as per a news report by Ad Week.
The streaming giant is set to launch a multi-market campaign on the streaming platform's ad-supported plan throughout 2024.
This partnership aims to bolster Expedia Group's global expansion efforts while enhancing Netflix's multi-country advertising offerings to marketers and members.
"We're excited to be working with Expedia, our first global advertising partner," stated Amy Reinhard, president of Advertising at Netflix.
She highlighted the significance of the partnership in providing contextually relevant ads to engaged ad-supported members, improving the viewing experience, and positioning Netflix as a global destination for advertising partners.
The news report also added that the streaming advertising collaboration kicks off in Japan this month, with Expedia seeking to solidify its national presence through a campaign.
The partnership extends to additional markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and Brazil.
Expedia's global positioning, "Made to Travel," will be featured in various ad formats, including 15s, 30s, and 60s, produced by their in-house creative team. The campaign, directed by Hiro Murai, focuses on Expedia's package price tracking tools and includes localized ads tailored for language and culture.
The partnership signifies a positive development for Netflix, aligning with its growth and scale priorities for the ad-supported tier. Netflix's ad tier has reached 23 million monthly active users, with additional formats, including pause ads, set to roll out in the coming months.
This global collaboration follows Netflix's previous co-branded ad tier campaign with Geico's Gecko and Netflix's Leo in the previous year.