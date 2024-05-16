Netflix's ad-supported plan reaches 40 million monthly active users worldwide

Netflix has unveiled a slew of new series, featuring comedies like Golf, starring Will Ferrell, with Ramy Youseff and Rian Johnson onboard as executive producers, and Running Point, starring Kate Hudson and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Adding to the lineup are two dramas: The Waterfront, helmed by Kevin Williamson, a riveting adult family drama set in a coastal town with twists inspired by true events, and a modern cowboy saga headlined by Tim McGraw. Additionally, fans can rejoice as the acclaimed series 3 Body Problem is slated for an exciting return with fresh episodes.