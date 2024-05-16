Netflix's ad-supported plan reaches 40 million monthly active users worldwide

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
By the end of 2025, Netflix will launch an in-house advertising technology platform.
Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, walked advertisers through the continued growth and momentum of Netflix’s ad-supported plan, which now has 40 million global monthly active users — up from 5 million a year ago. Over 40% of all signups in the ads countries now come from the ads plan.
Netflix has introduced additional partners for advertisers to utilise in measuring and verifying the effectiveness of their campaigns. These partners include Affinity Solutions, DoubleVerify, EDO Inc, Integral Ad Science, iSpotTV, Kantar, Lucid, NCSolutions, Nielsen, and TVision.
Reinhard announced that Netflix will launch an in-house advertising technology platform by the end of 2025. The platform will give advertisers new ways to buy, new insights to leverage, and new ways to measure impact. She added, "Bringing our ad tech in-house will allow us to power the ads plan with the same level of excellence that’s made Netflix the leader in streaming technology today."
Netflix has 270 million subscribers. Its ad-supported members have a higher household income and are younger than linear TV audiences, with a median age of 37. This summer, Netflix will also expand its buying capabilities to include The Trade Desk, Google's Display and Video 360, and Magnite, who will join Microsoft as the main programmatic partners for advertisers.
As per Nielsen's data, within the past three years, Netflix has consistently held more top 10 titles than all other streaming platforms combined. Nielsen reports that over 70% of Netflix's ad-supported members engage with content for over 10 hours monthly, surpassing the nearest competitor by 15 percentage points.
Additionally, Netflix members exhibit heightened attention three hours into their viewing sessions compared to the beginning. Consequently, they are approximately twice as likely to respond to advertisements compared to viewers on other streaming services and linear TV.
Netflix has unveiled a slew of new series, featuring comedies like Golf, starring Will Ferrell, with Ramy Youseff and Rian Johnson onboard as executive producers, and Running Point, starring Kate Hudson and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Adding to the lineup are two dramas: The Waterfront, helmed by Kevin Williamson, a riveting adult family drama set in a coastal town with twists inspired by true events, and a modern cowboy saga headlined by Tim McGraw. Additionally, fans can rejoice as the acclaimed series 3 Body Problem is slated for an exciting return with fresh episodes.
For sports enthusiasts, Netflix spotlighted several new shows, including a documentary series chronicling Jerry Jones and the 1990s Dallas Cowboys, and three series in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee: Simone Biles: Rising, capturing the comeback journey of the legendary gymnast, a series focusing on men’s basketball teams competing for medals worldwide, and Sprint, delving into the world of 100-meter sprinters.
New film announcements include Happy Gilmore 2 and The Woman in Cabin 10. Additionally, Netflix will be the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games this year. And it'll be streaming at least one Christmas Day game in 2025 and 2026.
This year, Netflix unveiled an interactive Upfront experience showcasing popular titles like Bridgerton, Squid Game, Wednesday and more for advertisers to engage with.