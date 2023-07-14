OTT content should be independently reviewed before it is released says MIB to streaming services

As per the Ministry, content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online.
India has told leading OTT streamers to review content for obscenity and violence before showing it online. As per a Reuters report, the proposal was delivered to the streaming platforms at a June 20 meeting at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
The Ministry 'highlighted concerns regarding obscene and vulgar content on OTT platforms, as expressed by Members of Parliament, citizen groups, and the general public', in the meeting.
However, streaming companies objected to the development and no decision was reached in the meeting. According to reports, the meeting was attended by Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Reliance's broadcast unit, Viacom18, and Apple TV.
OTT platforms in India are currently under The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules). They provided a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism which included a government body at its third level.