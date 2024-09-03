OTT subscribers grow restless:  Will quality content or smart plans curb the churn?

When the third season of Mirzapur released in July, many subscribers may have taken up a monthly subscription of Prime Video to watch the popular show. However, at the end of that month, many of these subscribers did not renew the subscription. Similarly, Netflix may witness a rise in subscriptions during the release of its popular shows like The Squid Game or Bridgerton. But these subscribers may also leave after watching their favourite shows. This trend, known as ‘subscription churn’, is a common concern among OTT platforms today.