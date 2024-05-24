People watched 90 billion hours of Netflix in second half of 2023: Netflix Engagement Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Railway Men topped the most popular title in India followed by Jaane Jaan and OMG 2.
Streaming giant Netflix released its second edition of What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report to show the most popular shows and movies watched globally on the platform. The second report includes data from July to December 2023.
The company has made a few improvements in the report such as adding runtime and views (total hours viewed divided by runtime) and separating films and series. People watched 90 billion hours of Netflix in the second half of 2023 (and 183B in all of 2023).
The report included Indian shows such as The Railway Men, with a watch time of 42.1 million hours, Kohrra: Season 1 (30.9 million hours), Kaala Paani: Season 1 (42.3 million hours), Jaane Jaan (46.9 million hours), Khufiya (32 million hours), OMG 2 (29.8 million hours), Kushi (8.5 million hours), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (6.3 million hours), and Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery (3.1 million hours).
It was succeeded by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with a watch time of 7.6 million hours, Gangubai Kathiawadi with 5.4 million hours, Lust Stories with 4.2 million hours, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway with 4.4 million hours.
As per the report, Sports has become increasingly popular, amassing a combined 184 million views with favorites like BECKHAM (44 million views), Untold: Johnny Football (14 million views) and Quarterback (13 million views).
Netflix will now publish the report twice a year which will include hours viewed, the premiere date and if a title is available globally or not. It releases weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists every year and this report will be a broad overview of the same.
In total, it covers more than 18,000 titles representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. Non-English shows and movies have been popular with audiences — making up nearly a third of all viewing.