PIL in SC calls for autonomous body to regulate content on OTT platforms

The plea argues that digital platforms, including OTT services, operate without the oversight and regulatory safeguards imposed on traditional media.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court on September 10, urging the Centre to establish an autonomous body to regulate and monitor content on OTT platforms in India, according to media sources.
The petition emphasised the need for such a regulatory mechanism, citing the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which claimed to be based on real-life events. The plea is filed by lawyers Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia.
It highlighted the existence of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a statutory film certification body, responsible for regulating the public exhibition of films under the Cinematograph Act. It argues that digital platforms, including OTT services, operate without the oversight and regulatory safeguards imposed on traditional media.
"However, no such body is available to monitor/regulate the OTT contents, and they are only bound by the self-regulations which are not complied with properly, allowing controversial content to be shown to the public at large without any checks and balances,” the PIL stated.
The petitioners request the Supreme Court to direct the Centre “to constitute an autonomous body namely ‘Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of Online Video Contents’ to monitor and filter the contents and regulate the videos on various platforms for viewers in India.”
The petition proposed that such a board should be chaired by a secretary-level IAS officer and include members from diverse fields such as the film industry, cinematography, media, defense forces, legal professionals, and academia.