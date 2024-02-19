Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television launches 'Sony Pictures– Stream' channel in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Prime Video has entered a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch Sony Pictures– Stream on Prime Video Channels.
Curated for Indian customers, Sony Pictures– Stream offers a vast repertoire of entertainment including SPE’s outstanding international selection of movies and popular TV shows available on Prime Video Channels. Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to Sony Pictures– Stream at an introductory price of Rs 399 per year.
“We are delighted to launch Sony Pictures– Stream, a new Prime Video Channel curated specifically for our customers in India. The collaboration allows Sony Pictures Entertainment to make their vast and beloved library available in India at a single destination, reaching customers across the length and breadth of the country via Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, head, Prime Video Channels, India.
He added, “Within a short span of time, Prime Video Channels has offered the perfect launchpad for several international streaming services and studios, helping them reach an incredibly wide audience across India. In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with choice, access and convenience, we have worked towards offering a wide variety of content, making it all available at a single destination – Prime Video. We are sure that with its vast and diverse library Sony Pictures– Stream will offer something for everyone, delighting Prime members with their favourite movies and series.”
“We’re thrilled to work with Prime Video to super-serve Indian audiences with content from SPE’s extensive library of award-winning films and critically acclaimed television series while simultaneously offering a bespoke experience that is easily accessible to viewers across the region. Additionally, in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Columbia Pictures, a part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures – Stream spotlights the studio’s history and incredible film legacy by offering customers an incredible array of films from the studio’s beloved vault spanning the decades,” said Sonika Bhasin, vice president, South Asia, Sony Pictures Television.