Prime Video announces line-up for Prime Day 2024 with 14 series and movies across 5 languages

Prime Video unveils a selection of 14 Indian and international series and movies in 5 languages for Prime members in the lead-up to Prime Day 2024 on 20 and 21 July. Customers can enjoy the season 3 of the mega Indian Original series Mirzapur (Hindi) that premieres on July 5 with the battle for the throne of Mirzapur intensifying even further this season, as well as the global blockbuster Original series The Boys (English) season 4 that has fresh episodes dropping every week all the way up to Prime Day. With both the series available with subtitles and dubs in multiple Indian languages, customers across the length and breadth of the country can enjoy the blockbuster shows in a language of their choice.
Prime Day celebrations kicked off weeks in advance on Prime Video with keenly awaited movies and series like the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days (English) that follows Roger Federer in the last twelve days of his professional career, dystopian thriller Civil War (English), social drama PT Sir (Tamil), the critically acclaimed Naach Ga Ghuma (Marathi), heist comedy Gam Gam Ganesha (Telugu), historical Original series My Lady Jane (English), direct-to-service comedy drama Sharmajee Ki Beti (Hindi), and action comedy entertainer Inga Naan Thaan Kingu (Tamil). All of these movies and series are now available to watch on Prime Video.
Prime Video is also set to premiere the action thriller film Garudan (Tamil), romcom Space Cadet (English), and spy comedy My Spy: The Eternal City (English).
Prime Video has also launched Crunchyroll, on Prime Video Channels, enabling customers to watch their favourite anime content via an add-on subscription for Rs 79 per month. Additionally, Prime members can also enjoy up to 50% discount when purchasing add-on subscriptions of other popular video streaming services on Prime Video Channels including MGM+, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Sony Pictures Stream, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, Mubi, VROTT, among others.