Prime Video announces line-up for Prime Day 2024 with 14 series and movies across 5 languages

Prime Video unveils a selection of 14 Indian and international series and movies in 5 languages for Prime members in the lead-up to Prime Day 2024 on 20 and 21 July. Customers can enjoy the season 3 of the mega Indian Original series Mirzapur (Hindi) that premieres on July 5 with the battle for the throne of Mirzapur intensifying even further this season, as well as the global blockbuster Original series The Boys (English) season 4 that has fresh episodes dropping every week all the way up to Prime Day. With both the series available with subtitles and dubs in multiple Indian languages, customers across the length and breadth of the country can enjoy the blockbuster shows in a language of their choice.