Prime Video introduces HITS, an add-on subscription for iconic TV shows

Prime Video, has launched HITS, Rewind Networks’ linear television channel, as an add-on subscription. HITS offers a lineup of popular shows including Frasier, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Gilligan's Island, Mission: Impossible, Baywatch, I Dream of Jeannie, Stephen King's IT, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Cheers, Bewitched, The Incredible Hulk, North and South, V: The Original Series, The Six Million Dollar Man, Quantum Leap, Hawaii Five-O, and more.
With HITS, customers can watch TV shows on a fixed broadcast schedule and catch up on content after it airs. Prime members can purchase an add-on subscription to HITS at an annual price of Rs 299.
“We're thrilled to launch HITS as an add-on subscription for our customers in India, offering a curated line-up of iconic and much-loved TV shows for scheduled linear viewing, as well as catch-up,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India. “Our aim with add-on subscriptions has been to provide Prime members with increased choice, improved accessibility and greater convenience of watching their favourite content all within a single app, and within a short span of time, we’ve built a robust library of additional programming through our partners. At the same time, add-on subscriptions have also offered increased reach to both local and global streamers helping them connect with our vast and diverse audience across the country. We are certain that the incredible line-up of TV shows offered by HITS will delight and entertain customers, taking them on a nostalgic trip when enjoying some of the world’s most popular and timeless series.”
“We are delighted to partner with Prime Video to give viewers across India an opportunity to experience HITS,” said Sandie Lee, EVP, Rewind Networks. “HITS has always been about celebrating the vast television history, and with this collaboration, we are excited to offer customers the opportunity to rediscover these iconic shows conveniently.”