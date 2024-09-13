Prime Video introduces HITS, an add-on subscription for iconic TV shows

“We're thrilled to launch HITS as an add-on subscription for our customers in India, offering a curated line-up of iconic and much-loved TV shows for scheduled linear viewing, as well as catch-up,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India. “Our aim with add-on subscriptions has been to provide Prime members with increased choice, improved accessibility and greater convenience of watching their favourite content all within a single app, and within a short span of time, we’ve built a robust library of additional programming through our partners. At the same time, add-on subscriptions have also offered increased reach to both local and global streamers helping them connect with our vast and diverse audience across the country. We are certain that the incredible line-up of TV shows offered by HITS will delight and entertain customers, taking them on a nostalgic trip when enjoying some of the world’s most popular and timeless series.”