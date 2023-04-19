Prime Video launches new accessibility feature

“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

This new feature that allows customers to self-select their preferred dialogue volume is the latest addition to Prime, where members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.