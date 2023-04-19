Prime Video launches new accessibility feature

Dialogue Boost is an innovation that lets you self-select dialogue volume levels to suit your needs on any device with Prime Video.
Prime Video is rolling out a new accessibility feature called Dialogue Boost, which has initially launched on select Amazon Originals worldwide. Dialogue Boost lets you increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, creating a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience that cannot be found on any other global streaming service.
While Dialogue Boost was built with the needs of customers who are hard of hearing in mind, anyone can use the feature to suit their personal listening preferences.
“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”
This new feature that allows customers to self-select their preferred dialogue volume is the latest addition to Prime, where members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.