Sony LIV onboards 3 sponsors for Australian Open

The Australian Open LIVE coverage is set from January,14 to 28, 2024.
As Sony LIV is set to bring the Australian Open, the platform has partnered with Hyundai Motor India as the co-presenting and highlights sponsor, while Tourism Australia and ACKO joined as the co-presenting and partner sponsor respectively.
Hyundai Motor India has made its first foray into the digital arena, marking a shift towards the digital space for the same. The enthusiasm for the Australian Open in India has propelled Sony LIV to secure partnerships that aim to result in these deals.
It promises to bring you the coverage to the competition for a span of two-weeks. With Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Swiatek, Sumit Nagal and other players in the court.
Ranjana Mangla, head- ad revenue, Sony LIV, expressed,"We gratefully acknowledge the ongoing support of our sponsors—some renewing their partnerships, while others join us for the first time. Each sponsor shares our passion for sports and is eager to connect with our affluent subscriber base, solidifying us as a strategic choice for their communications."
Virat Khullar, AVP and vertical head, marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Hyundai recognizes the potency of the digital realm and has seen a significant shift among consumers towards digital content consumption. The inclusion of Australian Open in Hyundai's scheme of things is to convey powerful brand story to cord cutters who are interested in premium sport like tennis."