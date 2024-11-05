Sony LIV the latest OTT platform to offer pause ads

Sony LIV is now offering pause ads on its platform. A pause ad is an advertisement that appears when a user has paused or temporarily halted the content. These ads, which appear as banners beside the paused video, integrate a brand's message into the viewing experience without interrupting it.

Advertisment

Currently the streaming platform is using the ad format to promote its own shows, including its latest launch, Million Dollar Listing, and its upcoming release, Freedom at Midnight. These ads are also shown to its subscribers.

Increasingly, OTT platforms in India are experimenting with this ad format. In June, Disney+ Hotstar introduced pause Ads exclusively for its Connected TV (CTV) feed, becoming the first platform in the country to implement this format. In an interview with afaqs! in July, Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5, announced that it will also be soon launching the ad format. YouTube announced in August that it will be allowing pause ads on its platform.

Also read: Streamers take a pause to serve ads; will brands play along?

Pause ads offer two main advantages: they reach the audience without interrupting their content viewing experience and provide an innovative way to stand out from the clutter.

Disney+ Hotstar introduced this feature in India, following the lead of its US counterpart Hulu, which began testing pause ads in 2019. Marico, Mondelez, and ITC were among the early adopters of this feature on Disney+ Hotstar. This approach also incorporates a creative element, allowing for different creatives tied to the pause moment. For example, Savlon’s ad said, “Germs don’t take a pause. Wash your hands.” Similarly, Saffola’s ad said, “Hit pause on junk, hit play on health!”

Pause ads are a preferred format to include a specific call to action. Since the screen remains visible during the pause, brands can incorporate elements like QR codes that encourage engagement, such as signing up for something or redeeming a voucher. This format is more appealing to brands focused on click-throughs and direct conversions. Meanwhile, for publishers, pause ads can unlock a new revenue stream and offer an opportunity to enhance the viewer experience.

