Streamers take a pause to serve ads; will brands play along?

“The technology has always existed, but brands are now insisting on specific formats before they spend money. This trend is similar to the introduction of skip ads. OTT platforms never wanted skip ads—they preferred to get paid regardless of whether ads were watched or not. But brands, realising that viewers often skip or ignore ads, pushed for the introduction of skip ads about ten years ago, saying they’d only pay if the option to skip was available. This trend continues today, with brands dictating the terms, not OTT platforms,” he adds.