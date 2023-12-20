Tata Play Binge forays into sports entertainment with FanCode

Users will now have access to LIVE sports content featuring cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, volleyball, baseball and rugby.
Tata Play Binge, an OTT platform, has announced the inclusion of a sports platform, FanCode, to its array of 25+ other popular OTT apps. This marks the platform’s first sports-led addition to its offering, solidifying Tata Play Binge’s position as the destination for comprehensive and diverse entertainment.
A subsidiary of Dream Sports, the sports technology company, FanCode has streamed over 550 tournaments and more than 18,000 matches, redefining the boundaries of viewer experience. Users will get to revel in exclusive championships like the Dream11 Super Smash, Carabao Cup, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and the exhilarating Yuva Kabaddi Series, alongside 50 other sports events that bring the fervor of competitions to the forefront.
Additionally, they will also get to watch all the cricketing action from the West Indies including the Caribbean Premier League, the dynamism of Major League Baseball and the intensity of the Volleyball Nations League.
Commenting on the new partnership, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said, “We look at entertainment from a very holistic lens which helps us build experiences for all kinds of viewers. With the addition of FanCode, we will be strengthening the sports viewing community, giving them ample entertainment choices to be engaged with throughout the year.”
Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “This is an exciting chapter for us at FanCode. As we actively seek to connect with new users and propel our growth, the partnership with Tata Play Binge is a significant milestone. Millions of new users will now be able to access FanCode and watch their favourite sports content from around the globe, at their convenience."
FanCode will join other popular OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, etc.