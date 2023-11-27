Tata Play Binge introduces PlayFlix for top-rated Korean entertainment

It offers a wide range of shows and movies comprising action, romance, thriller, horror, and more.
Tata Play Binge has introduced Playflix, an OTT app dedicated to Korean entertainment. Through this partnership, the viewers will have easy access to a vast library of K-dramas and K-movies. Bridging cultural gaps, Playflix is an entertainment hub that presents shows not just dubbed in Hindi, but several other regional languages. It has a plethora of content that is suitable for all age groups, including animated movies, series, and cooking shows.
It also offers a wide range of Korean dramas and movies spanning across action, romance, thriller, horror, and more. Some of the top-rated K-drama content includes Extraordinary You, Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, She Was Pretty, W-Two Worlds Apart, I'm Not A Robot and more. It also includes top notch Hollywood entertainment like Eternal, Anna Karenina, Love in Shanghai, Promesas De Arena and more along with children’s content like Bablu Dablu, Gattu, Billa Jasoos, etc. in English, Hindi, and several regional languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri.
Commenting on adding the new partner app, Tata Play's chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Playflix to bring to our Tata Play Binge subscribers a whole gamut of Korean content that has resonated so well with the Indian viewers. With each new partner integration, our aim is to enhance content discoverability, while creating a wholesome entertainment destination for OTT viewers.”
Adding to the same Playflix, under the umbrella of One Take Media's founder and CEO, Anil Khera said, “We are proud to be partnering with Tata Binge for premium Korean dramas along with most sort after kids animation shows in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and many Indian languages. With this partnership, Team Playflix feel that the right product is now available on the right platform. Playflix is committed to bringing new K-dramas and other compelling contents every month.”