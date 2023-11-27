Tata Play Binge introduces PlayFlix for top-rated Korean entertainment

Adding to the same Playflix, under the umbrella of One Take Media's founder and CEO, Anil Khera said, “We are proud to be partnering with Tata Binge for premium Korean dramas along with most sort after kids animation shows in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and many Indian languages. With this partnership, Team Playflix feel that the right product is now available on the right platform. Playflix is committed to bringing new K-dramas and other compelling contents every month.”