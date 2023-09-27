Tata Play launches Binge PaaS for OTT aggregators across the globe

Talking about this development, managing director & CEO of Tata Play, Harit Nagpal said, “Tata Play Binge software architecture is now available as PaaS, providing end to end development and deployment opportunities. Apart from providing the software architecture, our partner companies will also benefit from Tata Play’s learnings over the years in areas of forging commercial partnerships, recommendation engine, subscription management, analytics, and much more. With the launch of this enterprise solution, we have now created a unique OTT content aggregation and distribution ecosystem.”