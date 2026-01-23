Times Play widens distribution across telecom-led OTT platforms

Times Network’s OTT platform Times Play has expanded its distribution footprint by integrating with several telecom-led OTT bundles and content aggregation platforms across India.

The service is now available on JioTV+, Airtel Xstream Play, Vi Movies & TV, Tata Play Binge and OTTplay, allowing users to access Times Play as part of bundled subscriptions within existing telecom and aggregator ecosystems.

Beyond telecom integrations, Times Play is also accessible across connected TV platforms and operating systems, including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs and LG Smart TVs. This allows the platform to reach both mobile-first audiences and large-screen viewers.

Times Play brings together on-demand content, live television and sports programming under a single interface. The platform offers web series, films, short-form content, 11 live television channels and sports programming, including pickleball. Its live channel portfolio includes Romedy Now, Movies Now, MNX, MN+, Zoom, Times Now, Times Now Navbharat, ET Now, ET Now Swadesh, Mirror Now and Pickleball Now.

Ashish Sehgal, CEO - Times Television Network and chief growth officer - Media & Entertainment said: “Times Play is built to combine the experience of Live Tv and VoD content for digital users , and this launch across India’s leading telecom OTT bundles and aggregators brings that vision to life. The launch of Times Play across India’s leading telecom OTT bundles and aggregation platforms is a major milestone for us. Times Play’s availability across platforms allows us to reach audiences at scale, within the ecosystems where they already consume content. This enables us to offer a unified, seamless content experience across devices and screens, without the friction of multiple applications or subscriptions.”

The rollout marks a broad distribution push for the platform, positioning Times Play within commonly used digital consumption environments rather than as a standalone OTT destination.