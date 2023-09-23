Viacom18 bolsters anti-piracy measures; secures dynamic injunction for exclusive Indian cricket broadcast rights

Anil Lale, General Counsel, Viacom18 Media says, “We at Viacom18 are proud to be the exclusive digital and television broadcaster for Indian cricket. Viacom18 has always been at the forefront in the fight against piracy. I am sure this is a welcome step for all the cricket fans as also for bona fide broadcasters like us who spend huge sums to get these rights.. While we are proud to say that we have won several battles against these pirate websites, we understand that the war against piracy is a continuing one and we are committed towards winning it.”