We aim to create smaller, more frequent content to influence habit formation: Sony LIV’s Aman Srivastava

As part of the show’s promotions, it launched a humourous trailer film, titled Corporate Bidaai. Conceptualised by Moonshot, the film portrays the exit of a young employee as he is set to start his own startup. Having endured exploitation from his bosses, he says his goodbye through sarcastic and clever comebacks. Just as a father asks his son-in-law during the bidaai to keep his daughter happy, the bosses ask the employee's co-founder to treat their ex-employee well. They then exit in a car adorned with a 'Just Founded' sign.