When Netflix took a bet on appointment viewing, Bhansali, and games

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, reflected on 2024 as a year of unprecedented milestones for Netflix India. The content head spoke about the genres and shows/movies that stood out this year.

Appointment viewing, comedy and franchise

The standout genre this year was comedy according to Shergill. She said The Great Indian Kapil Show with its second season became a weekly habit for families with the format of appointment viewing being introduced in the world of OTT. Other comedy successes included Maamla Legal Hai and Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, while Vir Das announced a much-anticipated return with his signature wit in an upcoming special. She said Indian comedy titles dominated Netflix's Global Top 10 for TV and Film (Non-English), with five originals trending worldwide, demonstrating the universal appeal of Indian humour.

The platform also released its first franchise film Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

Shalini Passi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and pop-culture

Shergill says that this year’s standout production, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was a masterpiece of visual storytelling and was released in 13 languages across the globe. She added that Heeramandi also inspired trends in music, fashion, and social media, with its regal costumes shaping fashion collections and folk music gaining renewed popularity. On the other hand, viral fan theories, memes, and scene recreations generated widespread discussions, while characters such as Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives became household names.

Non-fiction storytelling was also appreciated with titles such as Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, and Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives achieved remarkable success, with Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous adding to the lineup.

According to her, 2024 was a year that redefined storytelling for the platform with titles like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Laapata Ladies, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Maamla Legal Hai, etc.

The platform she said continued to empower regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, through gripping dramas, thrilling mysteries, impactful documentaries, and movies.

Games and other innovations

Apart from appointment viewing, the platform also introduced a screen-first format Ananya Pandey’ss CTRL, and interactive content (game)like LUDO King. They also introduced ‘Moments’- a feature that allows fans to relive iconic scenes, by saving them hence, enhancing audience engagement.

“As we look to 2025, Netflix India remains committed to pushing creative boundaries, forging impactful partnerships, and championing diverse voices. With an unwavering focus on delivering transformative entertainment experiences, we are poised to celebrate another year of stories that transcend borders and connect audiences globally,” says Shergill.