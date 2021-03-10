As Unilever ditches the word 'normal' in packaging and ads, experts opine on the ripple effect...

The objective of changing nomenclature should be restricted to the context where there is a bias. This terminology of ‘normal’ in skincare comes from the intention of a technical explanation of the condition, and not of a bias. It doesn't need a change. Like they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Instead of looking at this as an individual organisation-led brand purpose or proposition, if Unilever unites the industry and enables a large scale change together, it will show positive intent and not be seen as an opportunistic marketing initiative. Unilever should proactively reach out to regulatory bodies to enable these as guidelines in the industry, which can be implemented.