Auto, jewellery, durables among top categories fuelling consumer demand this festive season

The good news is, this is picking up steam. With the vaccination efforts in full swing and significant reduction in the fatality rates, India will, in some form or the other, open up and stay opened. There’s all around improvement in consumer confidence. It is very well evident in the markets that are open for business. I see FMCG dominating the ad space, along with e-commerce, auto, home appliances, jewellery, computers, smartphones, etc. Once the double vaccinated population hits a critical mass, a good boost to various services, including travel & tourism, could be on the cards.