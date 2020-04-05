Digital boot camp for agencies

The most affected part of our process is ‘user research’. Design researchers depend a lot on shadowing the users, mystery shopping and ethnographic understanding to be able to provide rich insights to the design team. Retail visits, face-to-face conversations to read between the lines, observations of unmet needs, etc., are almost impossible at this point. As a design consulting practice, our outputs are design and data files like artworks, technical drawings, colour specifications, etc. We are able to deliver all of those without any issue. But before such final outputs, sometimes there is a stage of creating prototypes, physical mock-ups, etc. Since our workshops are closed, we are unable to do that part effectively at the moment.