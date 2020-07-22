Dishwasher ad gets flak; does copywriting need 'woke' filters?

Banks, particularly, are seen as an upholder of Indian values. For example, when we created our home loan ad, where a mother asked her son to move out of home when he gets married, some people were very offended. Why are you breaking homes and encouraging sons to leave homes.

However, a lot of women argued against that view and supported the brand’s stance. When conflict and opposing views are genuine, the brand stands to gain for starting a conversation. If we start getting too cautious, then we may end up in very safe spaces, which doesn’t help in creating brand talkability.