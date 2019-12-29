If e-comm players lose the discount carrot...

Also, brands today are losing their 'premiumness' - both, price and emotional premiumness. They can be easily replaced, given the abundance of choices. The only way for these brands to survive is through innovation and by holding up their values. E-commerce can add number and volume, but not value to a brand. Selling products on these platforms can add value to the name of the platform but not to the brand. These platforms act as a rock between the brand and the consumer. One way for brands to hold up their equity would be to promote sales on their digital channel/website instead of promoting their goods on these platforms. That way, they won't even lose their consumer insight.