IRS Q3 2019: Experts share highlights and challenges

We are happy with the outcome of IRS 2019Q3. In Maharashtra, Lokmat’s growth in readership numbers is a testimony to our stand of having a robust circulation supported by cutting edge editorial and focused market initiatives. I am satisfied with the growth in IRS 2019Q3 results for Maharashtra over IRS 2019Q1, Q2 and IRS 2017 results. Above all, we owe this position of unchallenged leadership to our readers. The IRS methodology has been fairly robust and the same has been accepted by the industry as a whole. The industry has a long term view on making the sample sizes bigger over the long term and that will further reduce the margin percentage on any errors. I think MRUC and the Tech-Com are committed to doing that over the long term and that should make the data and the ensuing reports even more robust.