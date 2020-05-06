Is brand loyalty a luxury we can no longer afford?

Today, the stress on loyalty is more due to unavailability and lack of access. So we either end up going without something or trying other options and alternatives. Must-have and nice-to-have get separated. And in trying the alternative, we might either realise it is just as good as our preferred choice or end up convinced that our original choice is better. The moment of truth will come when stuff is easily accessible again. Will we go back to a favourite brand "at last", or carry on with the alternative because "how does it matter?".