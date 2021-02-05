Is there a market for 'dishwasher-only soap' in India?

I can see that Vim is trying to create a market for its products. But for its product to be used, there has to be a big market for the dishwashers. As an FMCG company, it will only see the benefit when it sells in large volumes. It may take time for the company to achieve a certain scale when it comes to sales – this depends on the number of installed dishwashers in Indian households. If the households aren’t buying dishwashers, what difference does the format of the product (tablet, liquid, etc.) make?