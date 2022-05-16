Ola Electric under fire for faulty bikes

The most recent example is Balwant Singh - who had taken to social media to complain about the bike malfunctioning and causing an accident. Ola published telemetry data about the incident showing that the accident occurred because of high speed and not because the scooter malfunctioned. Singh sent a notice to Ola to take down the telemetry data claiming a breach of privacy. Now, Ola Electric is asking Singh to remove all negative posts against the scooter from his social media account.