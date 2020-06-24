Despite slap from AYUSH Ministry over Coronil ads, Patanjali gained mileage, rue experts

The unfortunate thing is that people have faith in Baba Ramdev and many people in this blind faith don't use logic. As a result, it's a wrong use of the faith. I think it's really sad that somebody should prey on the anxieties of consumers. Everybody is super anxious at this time and trying in their own way to boost immunity, to maintain social distancing... At this time, brands need to be honest and come forth and be helpful with accurate information because there's so much inaccurate information that is floating around and people don't know what to trust and what not to trust.