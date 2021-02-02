Scotch-Brite to Tanishq to Myntra: Are brands too swift in their response to criticism?

And the price is the inability to think of the brand's point of view on the topic. Whether it was an ad or a logo, it is born out of a perspective. And if certain people find it unpalatable, the brand should take the opportunity to explain or reiterate its point of view, because that itself is a strong message of how true the POV was in the first place.

The fear of social media lynching or hooliganism shouldn’t be… and can’t be… the driver of creating a powerful progressive brand. Brands need to be crystal clear in their purpose, and be brave and quick if they truly need to be future-ready.