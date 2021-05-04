Social media during a pandemic: what approach should brands take?

As social media transforms into an SOS network, what should brands’ handles do? It’s a testing time for them. Should they stay silent and take a break from posting anything at all - like a dignified social media hiatus during a time when 'buy from us' type messages can come across as insensitive? Should they carry on with their regular messaging, regardless of how tone-deaf it may sound in the larger social context? Or, should they hop onto the popular public narrative and amplify citizens' calls for help, by offering help of their own, to the extent possible? We posed these questions to four industry experts.