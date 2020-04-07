What are marketers of ‘non-essential’ segments thinking?

Sunil Suresh, group chief marketing officer, MakeMyTrip

These are unprecedented times, and travel and tourism has been one of the most severely impacted sectors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While travel is the least of priorities for people right now, we know, for sure, that their longing to take the next trip is growing with every passing day. And, this is exactly the moment where we would like to meet our customers through our communication across social platforms.