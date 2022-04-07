What does brand HDFC mean to consumers?

Today HDFC stands for reliability, affordability and approachability. It is the SBI of the private sector. People don’t mind walking into an HDFC branch as it feels like a part of the family. There is an emotional attachment with the brand and in all these years they have stood by their values- trustworthiness, friendliness. That emotional equity allows the brand to extend the equity to its other brands as well. So once the brand wins our trust, it will apply to all its products. Earlier HDFC was synonymous with housing, but now it has become synonymous with banking.