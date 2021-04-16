When Pepsi changes its formula, how will the consumers and competitors react?

Pepsi should address this need with a new variant. How can it mess with its flagship 'hero' product? That’s the whole idea of portfolio strategy – to meet different consumer requirements with a wider portfolio that straddles different needs as well as consumer segments. That’s what they're doing with its portfolio of brands – from Quaker and Tropicana to Pepsi and 7Up. Why wouldn't they do that within the main Pepsi brand too?