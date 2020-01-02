Will JioMart disrupt the e-comm discount game?

I think the Amazons and Flipkarts of the world have a much longer history in consumer-facing businesses. So they will certainly pose major challenges when it comes to consumer satisfaction. While price continues to be an important factor, the ease with which you can shop at an e-commerce platform, the efficiency, the options, ease of return and replacement, are equally relevant in the e-commerce space. While there is no doubt that Jio has as much a chance of competing and succeeding in price, how easy it will be for it to compete on delivering overall consumer satisfaction, only time will tell.