Will nationalist sentiment increase demand for local brands?

But, what is a local brand? Using Bata as an example again, the brand originally hails from the Czech Republic and entered India in 1931. Last fiscal (FY19), Bata, which has a 21.48 per cent market share in India, sold around 47.25 million pairs of shoes in the country. It has production units across the country and, in fact, there is a colony in West Bengal named after the brand - 'Batanagar'. Then there is Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which markets products like Lifebuoy, Lux, Surf Excel that have, over the years, become an integral part of Indian households. Today, these products are a part of the very fabric of Indian culture. When PepsiCo says 'Youngistaan Meri Jaan', it connects with the pulse of young Hindustan. So, will this connect get disrupted as the country delves into the ‘Swadeshi-Videshi’ debate?