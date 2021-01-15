Will science-led persuasion shape marketing in 2021?

When it comes to the categories that are likely to embrace it, food and beauty are the obvious ones. But any category that has thrived on opacity is susceptible to new entrants, who lift the veil and thrive on transparency instead. Especially for today’s ‘back-of-the-pack-conscious-consumer’, there is no ingredient or process that can’t be Googled. You can run, but you can’t hide, as the famous statement goes. So, expect more of these battles to play out in the future.