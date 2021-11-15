YouTube now hides dislike count on video, what are the implications for brands?

Whether it’s branded content or content created by an individual user, people can still leave nasty comments on the content; the number of dislikes a video has doesn’t change this at all. Even if a brand is say, getting trolled for an ad they published, how does it help in any way if the number of dislikes is hidden? Action needs to be taken on filtering comments, but that might impact free speech on the internet. YouTube as a platform is trying to keep up with the other social mediums and this is an attempt to stay relevant.