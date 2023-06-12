PhonePe bats for consumer privacy in new print ad

The ad highlights how the brand keeps the phone numbers of its consumers private to safeguard them from potential scams/frauds.
We have all been at the receiving end of unwanted calls/SMS’ from brands, and more often than not these calls/SMS’ are also linked to many scams/frauds that customers can fall for.
PhonePe, the digital payments app in its new print ad highlights how the company prioritises consumer privacy. The print ad shows how the app doesn’t share the consumers number with any other organisation so the consumers are not bothered with unwanted calls.
The ad showcases a user insuring their car via PhonePe. “Insuring your car is important, but not at the cost of your privacy,” says the ad.