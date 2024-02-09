RPSG Lifestyle Media announces the launch of The Hollywood Reporter India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
RPSG Lifestyle Media has announced the launch of an Indian edition of The Hollywood Reporter under a licensing agreement with Penske Media Corporation.
The Hollywood Reporter (THR), a flagship entertainment media brand with a focus on film, television, and entertainment, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, and thought-provoking reviews across its weekly magazine and dynamic website. It is known for its access to the American entertainment industry which is considered as the definitive voice among industry leaders and pop culture fans.
Avarna Jain, chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media, outlined the unique approach THR India plans to take. “Hollywood is home to one of the world’s oldest film industries and is the genesis for the multitude of local names that filmmaking communities enjoy all over the world,” she said.
Currently, The Hollywood Reporter has editions in the US, Italy and Japan. The appointment process of the Editor-in-Chief and other senior positions are currently underway. The date of launch will be announced shortly.
She added, “The Hollywood Reporter India will be the first Indian publication that will look at the Indian entertainment industry as a whole. It will celebrate cinematic creativity across languages, regions and platforms, including OTT, digital and theatre. Hollywood may be the oldest, but India is the world’s biggest filmmaking industry and THR India will celebrate that.”
"This partnership signifies our continued commitment to fostering global connections and celebrating the culture, vibrancy, and robust entertainment business in India,” said Elisabeth Rabishaw, executive vice president and co-publisher, The Hollywood Reporter.
“We’re excited to embark on this journey with the THR India team and bring our editorial voice to the process as we showcase and amplify India's rich and compelling entertainment industry on an international stage,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, co-editor-in-chief, The Hollywood Reporter.