From advertising to marketing to a fashion designer now… Vishwajeet Singh Rana’s journey

Rana says that when he came back to India in 2006, he struggled to find good clothes for men and use to look forward to his trips abroad so that he could stock up. He mentions not wanting to buy clothes from fast fashion brands as they are not as long-lasting as investing in good quality suits and clothes. He says that growing up, his father, who would dress impeccably for every outing (he was a doctor), was a huge influence on his interest in fashion.