Meet Poonam Kaul, Apple India CMO turned film producer

We asked Kaul about the conversations at PepsiCo about its archrival Coca-Cola, given the ambushes that the brands engaged in. “From the outside, it would seem like Pepsi and Coke were fighting. It actually was just two brand managers spending a few crores talking to each other, instead of speaking on the phone. We changed a lot of that and there was camaraderie between both the brands. Also, as an industry, they both came together when they were facing a lot of societal issues, especially around water balance. We told stories of PepsiCo’s water conservation initiatives, like the Second Crop Initiative for farming.”