“Manu Kumar Jain taught me to be limitless”: ex-Xiaomi CMO Anuj Sharma, now POCO India chief

Speaking on the e-commerce-only retail strategy, Sharma says that to be able to manage retail, it’s important to have a large enough team and resources. “Right now we don’t have the capability of doing that. Flipkart as a distribution partner that provides instant access to tens of thousands of pin codes... That really helps. We can, instead, focus on the consumers, our products, the communication…,” Sharma signs off with the hopes of reconnecting with us at a later time, when POCO has built a place for itself in the highly competitive Indian smartphone market.