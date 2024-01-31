Fever FM unveils new brand identity and 'Happening Hai' tagline

To mark this transformation, Fever also unveiled a new logo and a new sonic identity christened, the “ The fever whisper” encapsulating three key aspects.

● Firstly, the subtle suggestion of a pencil tip symbolising creativity and Fever's commitment to content creation.

● Secondly, the three parallel waveforms representing the expansive nature of the network, reaching various platforms and mediums.

● Thirdly, the incorporation of the mnemonic into the modern and minimalistic wordmark, reflecting Fever's forward-looking and versatile brand identity.