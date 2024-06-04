An X user criticises Mamaearth's products; CEO Alagh defends quality and offers to address concerns

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The CEO assures the user that Mamaearth's quality is their guarantee and is available to address any concerns with their products.
“If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away," A person on social media posted a picture of Mamaearth products, causing CEO Ghazal Alagh to reply on X (previously known as Twitter), as report by Mint.
Alagh expressed her disappointment with the perceived negativity in the user's post but reassured that she is willing to discuss any issues. She highlighted her commitment to delivering quality and being open to receiving feedback.
The user insisted that their feedback was genuine and not malicious, encouraging Mamaearth to pay attention to other similar issues. Additional customers have reported negative incidents involving Mamaearth items, mentioning problems like skin burns and dissatisfaction with the quality of the products.
The discussion points out a difference in the company's quality claims and some consumers' experiences, emphasising the need for improved feedback and product enhancements.
The reply from Ghazal Alagh and the following comments from users highlight the importance of improving communication and taking action to handle customer issues in the brand's product development and marketing plans.